VNTR

VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieVNTR

ClassementNo.2163

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.02%

Offre en circulation432,996,944

Offre maximale499,996,944

Offre totale499,996,944

Taux de circulation0.8659%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05

Prix le plus bas0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11

Blockchain publiqueSOL

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

