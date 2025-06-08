VICE
VICE is the native token of the VICE competition platform, designed to transform the crypto competition market by offering high-value prizes, including luxury assets and exclusive experiences. Backed by strategic partnerships, top-tier exchange listings, and a robust marketing strategy, VICE integrates seamlessly into Web3, delivering a scalable and engaging ecosystem with strong token utility and sustainable growth potential.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieVICE
ClassementNo.1137
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.03%
Offre en circulation989,460,941.4574133
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale1,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.9894%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.09718601766030363,2025-06-08
Prix le plus bas0.006615434681747624,2025-07-14
Blockchain publiqueETH
