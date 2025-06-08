VICE

VICE is the native token of the VICE competition platform, designed to transform the crypto competition market by offering high-value prizes, including luxury assets and exclusive experiences. Backed by strategic partnerships, top-tier exchange listings, and a robust marketing strategy, VICE integrates seamlessly into Web3, delivering a scalable and engaging ecosystem with strong token utility and sustainable growth potential.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieVICE

ClassementNo.1137

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.03%

Offre en circulation989,460,941.4574133

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.9894%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.09718601766030363,2025-06-08

Prix le plus bas0.006615434681747624,2025-07-14

Blockchain publiqueETH

IntroductionVICE is the native token of the VICE competition platform, designed to transform the crypto competition market by offering high-value prizes, including luxury assets and exclusive experiences. Backed by strategic partnerships, top-tier exchange listings, and a robust marketing strategy, VICE integrates seamlessly into Web3, delivering a scalable and engaging ecosystem with strong token utility and sustainable growth potential.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.