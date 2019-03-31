TOP

TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieTOP

ClassementNo.1937

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation14,400,583,004

Offre maximale0

Offre totale20,000,000,000

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.036536170624,2019-03-31

Prix le plus bas0.000085025143923373,2025-07-10

Blockchain publiqueTOP

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

