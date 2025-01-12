TIBBIR

TIBBIR is the ecosystem token launched by RelVentureCapital, the world's first venture capital firm integrating fintech, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. As a pioneer of the "New Fintech" movement, we are building a decentralized financial protocol driven by AI and cryptographic technology. TIBBIR serves not only as a community governance credential but also as the protocol-layer fuel connecting intelligent algorithms with on-chain finance, aiming to power the next generation of open financial infrastructure.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieTIBBIR

ClassementNo.425

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.10%

Offre en circulation1,000,000,000

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation1%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.14042908935226045,2025-06-16

Prix le plus bas0.000642086703739138,2025-01-12

Blockchain publiqueBASE

IntroductionTIBBIR is the ecosystem token launched by RelVentureCapital, the world's first venture capital firm integrating fintech, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. As a pioneer of the "New Fintech" movement, we are building a decentralized financial protocol driven by AI and cryptographic technology. TIBBIR serves not only as a community governance credential but also as the protocol-layer fuel connecting intelligent algorithms with on-chain finance, aiming to power the next generation of open financial infrastructure.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.