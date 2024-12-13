STAGE

Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSTAGE

ClassementNo.2797

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%

Offre en circulation1,543,128,482

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1543%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13

Prix le plus bas0.000062340800297803,2025-07-13

Blockchain publiqueBSC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.