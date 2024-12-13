STAGE
Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!
Nom de la cryptomonnaieSTAGE
ClassementNo.2797
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%
Offre en circulation1,543,128,482
Offre maximale10,000,000,000
Offre totale10,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.1543%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13
Prix le plus bas0.000062340800297803,2025-07-13
Blockchain publiqueBSC
