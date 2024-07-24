SPARKLET

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSPARKLET

ClassementNo.1582

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.18%

Offre en circulation208,091,346.52

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.208%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24

Prix le plus bas0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

