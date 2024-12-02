SHIRO
Shiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieSHIRO
ClassementNo.1793
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation385,494,947,113,422.7
Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000,000
Offre totale767,760,747,215,196
Taux de circulation0.3854%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000000903797352871,2024-12-02
Prix le plus bas0.000000000527740699,2024-12-02
Blockchain publiqueETH
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
