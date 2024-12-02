SHIRO

Shiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSHIRO

ClassementNo.1793

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation385,494,947,113,422.7

Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000,000

Offre totale767,760,747,215,196

Taux de circulation0.3854%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000000903797352871,2024-12-02

Prix le plus bas0.000000000527740699,2024-12-02

Blockchain publiqueETH

Shiro Neko, "White Cat" in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

