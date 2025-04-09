SHIFU

The memecoin world has lost its way.Chaotic, oversaturated, and chasing new hype every week without purpose. The space has lost its discipline, focus, and vision. Enter SHIFU, the Master of All. Born from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Imaginary Ones, SHIFU is more than a token—it’s a guiding force, a teacher, and a leader, bringing discipline, wisdom, and leadership to an unruly market. The Master of All has arrived.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSHIFU

ClassementNo.8703

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation0

Offre maximale100,000,000,000

Offre totale100,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique1516.7577502866668,2025-04-25

Prix le plus bas0.000006932320616391,2025-04-09

Blockchain publiqueETH

