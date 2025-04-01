SEED

From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSEED

ClassementNo.2418

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.10%

Offre en circulation355,821,572

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.3558%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.02706459218732856,2025-04-01

Prix le plus bas0.001084212070365094,2025-07-25

Blockchain publiqueSUI

