SAUCE

SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSAUCE

ClassementNo.551

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.11%

Offre en circulation843,346,131.94521

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale843,546,093.682062

Taux de circulation0.8433%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.2324091642499139,2024-02-29

Prix le plus bas0.00997402053641286,2023-06-10

Blockchain publiqueHBAR

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.