SAUCE

SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSAUCE

ClassementNo.551

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.11%

Offre en circulation843,346,131.94521

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale843,546,093.682062

Taux de circulation0.8433%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.2324091642499139,2024-02-29

Prix le plus bas0.00997402053641286,2023-06-10

Blockchain publiqueHBAR

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
