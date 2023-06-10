SAUCE
SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieSAUCE
ClassementNo.551
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.11%
Offre en circulation843,346,131.94521
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale843,546,093.682062
Taux de circulation0.8433%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.2324091642499139,2024-02-29
Prix le plus bas0.00997402053641286,2023-06-10
Blockchain publiqueHBAR
IntroductionSaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.