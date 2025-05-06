RWAI

Rwai is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify the process of researching, reporting, and launching crypto and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) projects. It automates the end-to-end launch process, from idea validation to execution, by eliminating technical complexities and reducing resource requirements. Supported by the $RWAI token, the platform provides data-driven research, comprehensive reporting, and actionable insights to facilitate confident and efficient project launches. Rwai serves investors, developers, and institutions seeking a streamlined path to bringing their blockchain projects to life.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieRWAI

ClassementNo.5118

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation0

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.003191818792284229,2025-05-06

Prix le plus bas0.000298067452311967,2025-07-08

Blockchain publiqueBASE

IntroductionRwai is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify the process of researching, reporting, and launching crypto and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) projects. It automates the end-to-end launch process, from idea validation to execution, by eliminating technical complexities and reducing resource requirements. Supported by the $RWAI token, the platform provides data-driven research, comprehensive reporting, and actionable insights to facilitate confident and efficient project launches. Rwai serves investors, developers, and institutions seeking a streamlined path to bringing their blockchain projects to life.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
Rechercher
Favoris
RWAI/USDT
RWAI by Virtuals
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (RWAI)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
RWAI/USDT
RWAI by Virtuals
--
--‎--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (RWAI)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Info
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Service client en ligne
Loading...