Rwai is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify the process of researching, reporting, and launching crypto and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) projects. It automates the end-to-end launch process, from idea validation to execution, by eliminating technical complexities and reducing resource requirements.
Supported by the $RWAI token, the platform provides data-driven research, comprehensive reporting, and actionable insights to facilitate confident and efficient project launches. Rwai serves investors, developers, and institutions seeking a streamlined path to bringing their blockchain projects to life.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieRWAI
ClassementNo.5118
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation0
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale1,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.003191818792284229,2025-05-06
Prix le plus bas0.000298067452311967,2025-07-08
Blockchain publiqueBASE
