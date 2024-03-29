REI

REI Network（GXChain2.0） is an EVM-compatible public blockchain. As an Ethereum para chain, it owns the features of lightweight, free and dev-friendly. REI Network is to effectively solve the current high cost and low-efficiency problems of public chains. Therefore, REI Network can achieve free, low-cost development, and rapid migration of applications, and can be shared and symbiotic with the EVM ecosystem, also supporting the development of Defi, GameFi, and NFT.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieREI

ClassementNo.879

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.66%

Offre en circulation950,000,000

Offre maximale0

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.3574708591914533,2024-03-29

Prix le plus bas0.013414807506717278,2025-06-22

Blockchain publiqueREI

