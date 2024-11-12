RBTC1

Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieRBTC1

ClassementNo.1533

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation7,437,500,000,000

Offre maximale21,000,000,000,000

Offre totale21,000,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.3541%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12

Prix le plus bas0.000000400162359393,2025-07-08

Blockchain publiqueTONCOIN

IntroductionRocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.