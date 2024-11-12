RBTC1
Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieRBTC1
ClassementNo.1533
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation7,437,500,000,000
Offre maximale21,000,000,000,000
Offre totale21,000,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.3541%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12
Prix le plus bas0.000000400162359393,2025-07-08
Blockchain publiqueTONCOIN
