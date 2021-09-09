QUACK
QUACK is 100% community-driven, governance-based, and transparent. The first of its kind, Hyper-Deflationary Token with Real Utility. Make the most out of your crypto with QUACK: Invest. Build. Earn. Win. QUACK is building a community of people that are ready to work hard and contribute towards that goal is a priority. We aim to become the future of a safe and secure investing and fundraising platform, where you can also win a jackpot raffle for holding, and play lotto that pays out every hour, day, week and month.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieQUACK
ClassementNo.972
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation44,085,961,274,152,300
Offre maximale0
Offre totale46,775,855,335,611,000
Taux de circulation%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000000025288914506,2021-12-11
Prix le plus bas0,2021-09-09
Blockchain publiqueBSC
IntroductionQUACK is 100% community-driven, governance-based, and transparent. The first of its kind, Hyper-Deflationary Token with Real Utility. Make the most out of your crypto with QUACK: Invest. Build. Earn. Win. QUACK is building a community of people that are ready to work hard and contribute towards that goal is a priority. We aim to become the future of a safe and secure investing and fundraising platform, where you can also win a jackpot raffle for holding, and play lotto that pays out every hour, day, week and month.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.