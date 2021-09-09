QUACK

QUACK is 100% community-driven, governance-based, and transparent. The first of its kind, Hyper-Deflationary Token with Real Utility. Make the most out of your crypto with QUACK: Invest. Build. Earn. Win. QUACK is building a community of people that are ready to work hard and contribute towards that goal is a priority. We aim to become the future of a safe and secure investing and fundraising platform, where you can also win a jackpot raffle for holding, and play lotto that pays out every hour, day, week and month.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieQUACK

ClassementNo.972

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation44,085,961,274,152,300

Offre maximale0

Offre totale46,775,855,335,611,000

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000000025288914506,2021-12-11

Prix le plus bas0,2021-09-09

Blockchain publiqueBSC

