Ooki is a protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking. Ooki Protocol allows anyone to build applications that enable lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains. Ooki is a fully decentralized, community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieOOKI

ClassementNo.3138

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation13,716,000,000

Offre maximale13,835,000,000

Offre totale13,835,000,000

Taux de circulation0.9913%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.06397283925418838,2021-12-24

Prix le plus bas0.000000904691232714,2025-07-18

Blockchain publiqueETH

