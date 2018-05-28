NKN

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieNKN

ClassementNo.824

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.53%

Offre en circulation790,475,852.963666

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale790,475,852.963666

Taux de circulation0.7904%

Date d'émission2018-05-28 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0024 USDT

Sommet historique1.48332395,2021-04-09

Prix le plus bas0.00641054097117,2020-03-13

Blockchain publiqueETH

