Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieNEXA

ClassementNo.1207

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation5,859,620,000,000

Offre maximale21,000,000,000,000

Offre totale8,513,910,000,000

Taux de circulation0.279%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000042155176868025,2023-04-02

Prix le plus bas0.00000083479706052,2025-03-04

Blockchain publiqueNEXA

