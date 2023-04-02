NEXA
Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieNEXA
ClassementNo.1207
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation5,859,620,000,000
Offre maximale21,000,000,000,000
Offre totale8,513,910,000,000
Taux de circulation0.279%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000042155176868025,2023-04-02
Prix le plus bas0.00000083479706052,2025-03-04
Blockchain publiqueNEXA
