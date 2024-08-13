NEIROCTO

Neiro is like the little sister to Doge and the heir to her legacy. Adopted by the same woman that once owned Kabosu (the dog behind the Doge meme), Neiro carries forward the true spirit of memecoins and internet culture. Our Neiro was the first to deploy on Ethereum, and captured attention from Vitalik Buterin himself on August 4th, 2024, at 11:59:59pm UTC, the precise moment of the New Moon.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieNEIROCTO

ClassementNo.239

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%

Offre en circulation420,684,648,143.29474

Offre maximale420,690,000,000

Offre totale420,690,000,000

Taux de circulation0.9999%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.003092736459733308,2024-11-12

Prix le plus bas0.000002433929875167,2024-08-13

Blockchain publiqueETH

