NABOX

Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieNABOX

ClassementNo.2177

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation208,614,091,935.19

Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.2086%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000375839325844436,2021-11-28

Prix le plus bas0.000001572508954823,2025-04-20

Blockchain publiqueBSC

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

