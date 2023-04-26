MONG
The MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieMONG
ClassementNo.1704
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation581,196,039,603,956
Offre maximale690,000,000,000,000
Offre totale690,000,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.8423%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000000354717971428,2023-05-06
Prix le plus bas0.000000000014558853,2023-04-26
Blockchain publiqueETH
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.