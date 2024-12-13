LOFI

Frozen in time. Awakened for the future. Lofi was trapped for millennia, encased in ice deep within the Himalayas. As Earth’s warming and global tensions rose, Lofi was freed—only to find a world overwhelmed by tribalism and chaos. But Lofi is not here to dwell on the past. He’s determined to own his future. When he discovered Sui blockchain, he found his purpose: To unite a new family of Yetis—builders, believers, and dreamers—who are ready to challenge the status quo and build a better financial future.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieLOFI

ClassementNo.659

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.15%

Offre en circulation1,000,000,000

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation1%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.2213443972971052,2024-12-13

Prix le plus bas0.005561293479436875,2025-04-07

Blockchain publiqueSUI

