$JEETS is a Solana-based meme token inspired by the infamous “jeet” —the trader who buys tops, sells bottoms, panics during dips, and rage-tweets the devs. But this isn’t just a meme — it’s a movement of jeets turning paper hands into diamond hands. A brutally honest mirror of crypto culture, $JEETS is built on community, memes, and shared trading trauma—aiming to transform every panic-seller into a proud HODLer.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.