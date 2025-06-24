JEETS

$JEETS is a Solana-based meme token inspired by the infamous “jeet” —the trader who buys tops, sells bottoms, panics during dips, and rage-tweets the devs. But this isn’t just a meme — it’s a movement of jeets turning paper hands into diamond hands. A brutally honest mirror of crypto culture, $JEETS is built on community, memes, and shared trading trauma—aiming to transform every panic-seller into a proud HODLer.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieJEETS

ClassementNo.1797

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%

Offre en circulation999,990,748.260046

Offre maximale999,997,498.3

Offre totale999,990,748.260046

Taux de circulation0.9999%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.003589765693838434,2025-07-18

Prix le plus bas0.001265723808883623,2025-06-24

Blockchain publiqueSOL

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

Positions ouvertes (0)
