JEETS
$JEETS is a Solana-based meme token inspired by the infamous “jeet” —the trader who buys tops, sells bottoms, panics during dips, and rage-tweets the devs.
But this isn’t just a meme —
it’s a movement of jeets turning paper hands into diamond hands.
A brutally honest mirror of crypto culture, $JEETS is built on community, memes, and shared trading trauma—aiming to transform every panic-seller into a proud HODLer.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieJEETS
ClassementNo.1797
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.01%
Offre en circulation999,990,748.260046
Offre maximale999,997,498.3
Offre totale999,990,748.260046
Taux de circulation0.9999%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.003589765693838434,2025-07-18
Prix le plus bas0.001265723808883623,2025-06-24
Blockchain publiqueSOL
