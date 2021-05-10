ICP

The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieICP

ClassementNo.38

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0007%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)15.32%

Offre en circulation536,138,207.31526184

Offre maximale∞

Offre totale536,138,207.31526184

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique750.73047694,2021-05-10

Prix le plus bas0,2021-05-10

Blockchain publiqueICP

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

