HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieHYVE

ClassementNo.2706

Capitalisation boursière$0,00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0,00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)%0,49

Offre en circulation25.646.075

Offre maximale100.000.000

Offre totale99.207.918

Taux de circulation0.2564%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.751276921406012,2021-10-15

Prix le plus bas0.005477870837533801,2025-06-23

Blockchain publiqueETH

