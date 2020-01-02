HBAR

Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieHBAR

ClassementNo.15

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.003%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.40%

Offre en circulation42,392,669,987.55941

Offre maximale50,000,000,000

Offre totale50,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.8478%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.57014605196947,2021-09-16

Prix le plus bas0.0100124401134,2020-01-02

Blockchain publiqueHBAR

IntroductionHedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
Rechercher
Favoris
HBAR/USDT
Hedera
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (HBAR)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
HBAR/USDT
Hedera
--
--‎--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (HBAR)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Info
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Service client en ligne
Loading...