Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieHBAR

ClassementNo.15

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.003%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.40%

Offre en circulation42,392,669,987.55941

Offre maximale50,000,000,000

Offre totale50,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.8478%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.57014605196947,2021-09-16

Prix le plus bas0.0100124401134,2020-01-02

Blockchain publiqueHBAR

