HBAR
Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieHBAR
ClassementNo.15
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché0.003%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.40%
Offre en circulation42,392,669,987.55941
Offre maximale50,000,000,000
Offre totale50,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.8478%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.57014605196947,2021-09-16
Prix le plus bas0.0100124401134,2020-01-02
Blockchain publiqueHBAR
