GAMESTOP
GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieGAMESTOP
ClassementNo.723
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation411,297,484,026
Offre maximale420,690,000,000
Offre totale411,297,484,026
Taux de circulation0.9776%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12
Prix le plus bas0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17
Blockchain publiqueETH
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
