GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieGAMESTOP

ClassementNo.723

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation411,297,484,026

Offre maximale420,690,000,000

Offre totale411,297,484,026

Taux de circulation0.9776%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12

Prix le plus bas0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

