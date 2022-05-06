FITFI

Step app is the first app on the Step Protocol, developed by their core team, that creates a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Allowing users to simply walk, jog, or run to socialize, play, and earn on its platform. Beyond their ecosystem’s proprietary technology, Step app is built upon a massive community of go-to users and fitness ambassadors. $FITFI is the governance token and gas token of Step Protocol, and the utility token of the core FitFi experience.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFITFI

ClassementNo.1290

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.04%

Offre en circulation4,007,500,000

Offre maximale0

Offre totale4,600,000,000

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.7346252898164236,2022-05-06

Prix le plus bas0.001298148359450116,2025-04-07

Blockchain publiqueAVAX_CCHAIN

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

