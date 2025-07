FIRO

XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFIRO

ClassementNo.1087

Capitalisation boursière$0,00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0,00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2,59%

Offre en circulation17 528 601,05844689

Offre maximale0

Offre totale17 528 601,05844689

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission2016-09-01 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique169.99099731445312,2017-12-26

Prix le plus bas0.2751010060310364,2016-12-02

Blockchain publiqueXZC

