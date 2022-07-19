FANC
fanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieFANC
ClassementNo.1212
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.05%
Offre en circulation1,361,598,882.41
Offre maximale2,000,000,000
Offre totale2,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.6807%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique4.399394243120854,2022-07-19
Prix le plus bas0.00315495771500025,2025-03-11
Blockchain publiqueETH
Secteur
