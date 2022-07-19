FANC

fanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFANC

ClassementNo.1212

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.05%

Offre en circulation1,361,598,882.41

Offre maximale2,000,000,000

Offre totale2,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.6807%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique4.399394243120854,2022-07-19

Prix le plus bas0.00315495771500025,2025-03-11

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

Clause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

