ESPORTS

Yooldo is a multi-chain Web3 gaming platform, which makes it simpler to onboard as a result of a CEX-like interface but enables actual digital ownership by means of NFT and token-based assets. Supported by Consensys, Linea, and different leading partners, Yooldo's multi-game universe, fueled by the ESPORTS token. Constantly experimenting to seek out viable Web3 gaming fashions, Yooldo additionally develops complementary service offerings to complement the Web3 ecosystem. Friction-free Level 2 and bridge integrations make it doable to execute lightning-fast, cost-effective gameplay between Etherium, Linea, BNB Chain and more. Ever since 2021, the Yooldo team impressed the market with dedication and know-how, evident through various initiatives and continued deliveries. On high of greater than a decade's hackathon wins, Yooldo rewrites the GameFi playbook to Web2 and Web3 neophytes and aficionados equally.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieESPORTS

ClassementNo.744

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)10.76%

Offre en circulation128,345,363

Offre maximale900,000,000

Offre totale900,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1426%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.24206080804529653,2025-07-29

Prix le plus bas0.05189790997151288,2025-07-23

Blockchain publiqueBSC

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

