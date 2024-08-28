DOGS

The image of DOGS is inspired by Spotty, a mascot created by TON founder Pavel Durov for the Telegram community, embodying its unique spirit and culture. According to the project's community announcement, this coin is not just for fun. All its sales revenue supports orphanages and children's homes, continuing Spotty's charitable legacy.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieDOGS

ClassementNo.440

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation516,750,000,000

Offre maximale550,000,000,000

Offre totale550,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.9395%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.001644096114028641,2024-08-28

Prix le plus bas0.000100955965351554,2025-04-17

Blockchain publiqueTONCOIN

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

