CROWN

CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCROWN

ClassementNo.4275

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation0

Offre maximale140,000,000

Offre totale140,000,000

Taux de circulation0%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique1.9473746973098522,2024-02-18

Prix le plus bas0.03347826514999711,2025-07-07

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

