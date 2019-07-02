CHZ
Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieCHZ
ClassementNo.142
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché0.0001%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.55%
Offre en circulation9,743,567,923
Offre maximale∞
Offre totale9,743,567,923
Taux de circulation%
Date d'émission2019-07-02 00:00:00
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.89147509,2021-03-13
Prix le plus bas0.0040007649349,2019-09-27
Blockchain publiqueETH
IntroductionChiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.