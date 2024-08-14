CATDOG

The endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCATDOG

ClassementNo.2560

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation100,000,000,000

Offre maximale100,000,000,000

Offre totale100,000,000,000

Taux de circulation1%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000768145211564941,2024-08-14

Prix le plus bas0.000002048680444032,2025-06-07

Blockchain publiqueSOL

IntroductionThe endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
Rechercher
Favoris
CATDOG/USDT
Catdog
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (CATDOG)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
CATDOG/USDT
Catdog
--
--‎--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (CATDOG)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Info
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Service client en ligne
Loading...