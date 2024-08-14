CATDOG
The endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieCATDOG
ClassementNo.2560
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation100,000,000,000
Offre maximale100,000,000,000
Offre totale100,000,000,000
Taux de circulation1%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000768145211564941,2024-08-14
Prix le plus bas0.000002048680444032,2025-06-07
Blockchain publiqueSOL
IntroductionThe endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.