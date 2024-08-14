CATDOG

The endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCATDOG

ClassementNo.2560

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation100,000,000,000

Offre maximale100,000,000,000

Offre totale100,000,000,000

Taux de circulation1%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000768145211564941,2024-08-14

Prix le plus bas0.000002048680444032,2025-06-07

Blockchain publiqueSOL

