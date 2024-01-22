CAIR
In the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieCAIR
ClassementNo.2781
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation887,843,094
Offre maximale888,000,000
Offre totale888,000,000
Taux de circulation0.9998%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique1.0003462854120535,2025-01-31
Prix le plus bas0.00000527437323594,2024-01-22
Blockchain publiqueSOL
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
