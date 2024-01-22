CAIR

In the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCAIR

ClassementNo.2781

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation887,843,094

Offre maximale888,000,000

Offre totale888,000,000

Taux de circulation0.9998%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique1.0003462854120535,2025-01-31

Prix le plus bas0.00000527437323594,2024-01-22

Blockchain publiqueSOL

CAIR/USDT
Crypto-AI-Robo
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (CAIR)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
