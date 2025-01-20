BSX
"BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market.
BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems.
BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team."
Nom de la cryptomonnaieBSX
ClassementNo.1784
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.25%
Offre en circulation189,477,711
Offre maximale998,000,000
Offre totale998,000,000
Taux de circulation0.1898%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique28940.090264703733,2025-01-20
Prix le plus bas0.006060071215687439,2025-07-09
Blockchain publiqueBASE
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
