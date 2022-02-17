BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieBSPT

ClassementNo.6246

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation0

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0%

Date d'émission2022-02-17 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.05 USDT

Sommet historique0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

Prix le plus bas0.000029564578177158,2025-06-09

Blockchain publiqueETH

