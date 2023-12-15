BABYBONK

Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieBABYBONK

ClassementNo.2136

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation316,920,492,740,205,700

Offre maximale420,000,000,000,000,000

Offre totale420,000,000,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.7545%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000000000129708299,2024-03-10

Prix le plus bas0.000000000000168269,2023-12-15

Blockchain publiqueBSC

