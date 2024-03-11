APU

APU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieAPU

ClassementNo.379

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation337,892,157,625.5295

Offre maximale420,690,000,000

Offre totale337,892,157,625.5295

Taux de circulation0.8031%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.001467208055895663,2024-11-18

Prix le plus bas0.00000001170769029,2024-03-11

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

