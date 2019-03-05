ANKR

Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieANKR

ClassementNo.257

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.70%

Offre en circulation10,000,000,000

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation1%

Date d'émission2019-03-05 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0066 USDT

Sommet historique0.22517936,2021-03-28

Prix le plus bas0.000711080622353,2020-03-13

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

