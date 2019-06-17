ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieALGO

ClassementNo.45

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0006%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.54%

Offre en circulation8,686,621,655.468082

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.8686%

Date d'émission2019-06-17 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.05 USDT

Sommet historique3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Prix le plus bas0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Blockchain publiqueALGO

