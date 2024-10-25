AI16Z

ai16z is the first venture capital firm led by Al agents. Our team of Al leaders are aiming to shape the future of Al. We connect Al entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, fostering growth in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. The singularity is approaching, and we are here to guide it forward.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieAI16Z

ClassementNo.261

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0001%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)4.78%

Offre en circulation1,099,998,377.5800958

Offre maximale1,099,999,958.01

Offre totale1,099,998,377.5800958

Taux de circulation0.9999%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique2.479160142705961,2025-01-02

Prix le plus bas0.001725457772544541,2024-10-25

Blockchain publiqueSOL

