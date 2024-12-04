ACOLYT
Acolyt is a memecoin born from DTR (Decentralized Tech Researchers), created by @ghost93_x to address the challenges in the rapidly growing AI agent market. Faced with high costs and market noise, @kurorosage launched Acolyt as an experiment, quickly gaining traction. With a fair launch and personal investments from the founders, Acolyt now has a strong team of 12, including top AI developers. The mission is clear: to become the Oracle of AI agents, revolutionizing the ecosystem and providing clarity in a crowded market.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieACOLYT
ClassementNo.1683
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation968,860,597.543375
Offre maximale993,082,937
Offre totale993,082,937.8227464
Taux de circulation0.9756%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.06911703671206057,2025-01-22
Prix le plus bas0.000065996165511156,2024-12-04
Blockchain publiqueBASE
IntroductionAcolyt is a memecoin born from DTR (Decentralized Tech Researchers), created by @ghost93_x to address the challenges in the rapidly growing AI agent market. Faced with high costs and market noise, @kurorosage launched Acolyt as an experiment, quickly gaining traction. With a fair launch and personal investments from the founders, Acolyt now has a strong team of 12, including top AI developers. The mission is clear: to become the Oracle of AI agents, revolutionizing the ecosystem and providing clarity in a crowded market.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.