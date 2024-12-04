ACOLYT

Acolyt is a memecoin born from DTR (Decentralized Tech Researchers), created by @ghost93_x to address the challenges in the rapidly growing AI agent market. Faced with high costs and market noise, @kurorosage launched Acolyt as an experiment, quickly gaining traction. With a fair launch and personal investments from the founders, Acolyt now has a strong team of 12, including top AI developers. The mission is clear: to become the Oracle of AI agents, revolutionizing the ecosystem and providing clarity in a crowded market.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieACOLYT

ClassementNo.1683

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation968,860,597.543375

Offre maximale993,082,937

Offre totale993,082,937.8227464

Taux de circulation0.9756%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.06911703671206057,2025-01-22

Prix le plus bas0.000065996165511156,2024-12-04

Blockchain publiqueBASE

IntroductionAcolyt is a memecoin born from DTR (Decentralized Tech Researchers), created by @ghost93_x to address the challenges in the rapidly growing AI agent market. Faced with high costs and market noise, @kurorosage launched Acolyt as an experiment, quickly gaining traction. With a fair launch and personal investments from the founders, Acolyt now has a strong team of 12, including top AI developers. The mission is clear: to become the Oracle of AI agents, revolutionizing the ecosystem and providing clarity in a crowded market.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
Rechercher
Favoris
ACOLYT/USDT
Acolyte by Virtuals
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (ACOLYT)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
ACOLYT/USDT
Acolyte by Virtuals
--
--‎--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (ACOLYT)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Info
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Service client en ligne
Loading...