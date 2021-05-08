1INCH

The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.

Nom de la cryptomonnaie1INCH

ClassementNo.146

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0001%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.25%

Offre en circulation1,395,304,676.0797837

Offre maximale1,500,000,000

Offre totale1,500,000,000

Taux de circulation0.9302%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique7.86665504,2021-05-08

Prix le plus bas0.1494993160665512,2025-04-07

Blockchain publiqueETH

