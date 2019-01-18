mexc
MarchésSpot
Tendances
Contrats à termeFutures M-Day

Trader

Mobile
Scannez pour télécharger l'application MEXC et faire l'expérience du trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client WindowsVoir plus

V Systems

VSYS/USDT
----
--
Haut 24h
0.0000000
Bas 24h
0.0000000
Volume 24h (VSYS)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Haut 24h
0.0000000
Bas 24h
0.0000000
Volume 24h (VSYS)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Ligne K
Informations sur le token
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
VSYS
Heure d'émission
2019-01-18 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
0.0265 USDT
Offre maximale
5,217,805,400
Carnet d'ordres
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(VSYS)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant()
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
Tendances
Acheter VSYS
Vendre VSYS
Limit
Marché
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Disponible -- USDT
PrixUSDT
MontantVSYS
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- VSYS
PrixUSDT
MontantVSYS
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Quantité
Montant de l'ordre
Exécuté à
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Réseau stable
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne
Loading...