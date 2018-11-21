mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
Ultrain
UGAS/USDT
0.00080210.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.0008220
Bas 24h
0.0007991
Volume 24h (UGAS)
56.63M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
45.62K
Haut 24h
0.0008220
Bas 24h
0.0007991
Volume 24h (UGAS)
56.63M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
45.62K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
UGAS
Ultrain is a global leading public-chain 3.0 provider, an innovative general-purpose tech-infrastructure aiming to be the decentralized amazon cloud+andriod. As of April,15, 2019, Ultrain successfully released its main-net and outperformed its peer such as Dfinity and Algorand in realization. Ultrain’s goal is to be the No.1 commercial public-chain globally, not only providing a state of art technology, but also able to construct a real business ecosystem on top, leveraging it’s powerful R&D capabilities and unrivaled top global business resources provided by it’s founding team. Ultrain is founded by former Alibaba data security tech-director, former Ant Financial Blockchain unit tech head, and a well-known senior cross-border M&A banker and growth capital and PE investor. its core team also includes former ChromeOS+Alibaba CloudOS lead architect, ant-financial cryptography key scientist, and IBM GBS senior director. It currently hires more than 40 developers from Alibaba, Ant Financials, Google, Huawei, which provides solid execution support for Ultrain’s mission. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables a wide-range of verticals, such as supply chain, media/entertainment, retail, healthcare, advertising, new energy and philanthropy. With its important break-through on consensus(RPOS), it’s own user-friendly smart contract and developer framework, and it’s specialized customizable privacy solutions(zkp), Ultrain is providing to the world an easy to use+efficient solution with huge customization flexibility, and an extremely economical price comparing to other available public chain offerings.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
UGAS
Heure d'émission
2018-11-21 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
500,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(UGAS)

(USDT)

0.0008021$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(UGAS)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(UGAS)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter UGAS
Vendre UGAS
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantUGAS
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- UGAS
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantUGAS
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM