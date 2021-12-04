mexc
TORG
TORG/USDT
Informations sur le token
TORG
TORG is not your regular cryptocurrency. It is the world’s first utilimeme that is sustainability driven, utility-focused and completely decentralized. It aims to increase economic activity, new development opportunities for the world’s youth and alleviation of the economic constraints facing the world’s marginalised populations.TORG’s concept is guided by its Mission of shaping a brighter future of finance for mankind, and is manifested not only in the concept, but also the rules embedded in the cryptography, the complete decentralization of its administration and the role of the TORG FOUNDATION that ensures that the currency stays true to its Mission and value proposition.
TORG
Offre maximale
777,000,000,000
