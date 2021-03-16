mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
TOOLS
TOOLS/USDT
0.014800.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.01504
Bas 24h
0.01327
Volume 24h (TOOLS)
2.82M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
41.50K
Compte à rebours
00:00:00:00
Haut 24h
0.01504
Bas 24h
0.01327
Volume 24h (TOOLS)
2.82M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
41.50K
Compte à rebours
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
TOOLS
BSC.tools is the first and most advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) dashboard that aims at supercharging your trading experience on Binance Smart Chain. The main goal is to provide traders and investors with the possibility to monitor your favorite BSC pairs and create advanced trading strategies without having to search for the information in a wide range of non-standardized platforms and websites. BSC.Tools shares with traders on-chain and live trading data from DeFi exchanges based on the Binance Smart Chain. In this way, users can get access to deep historical data, chart candles and the transactions that have been recorded on each of the platforms.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
TOOLS
Heure d'émission
2021-03-16 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
Offre maximale
--
Carnet d'ordres
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(TOOLS)

(USDT)

0.01480$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(TOOLS)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(TOOLS)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter TOOLS
Vendre TOOLS
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantTOOLS
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- TOOLS
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantTOOLS
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM