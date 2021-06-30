mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
IRON Titanium
TITAN/USDT
0.000000026020.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.00000002620
Bas 24h
0.00000002601
Volume 24h (TITAN)
1,559.24B
Rotation 24h (USDT)
41.66K
Haut 24h
0.00000002620
Bas 24h
0.00000002601
Volume 24h (TITAN)
1,559.24B
Rotation 24h (USDT)
41.66K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
TITAN
TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
TITAN
Heure d'émission
2021-06-30 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
--
Carnet d'ordres
0.00000000001
0.00000000001
0.0000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001

Prix(USDT)

(TITAN)

(USDT)

0.00000002602$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(TITAN)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(TITAN)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter TITAN
Vendre TITAN
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantTITAN
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- TITAN
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantTITAN
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM